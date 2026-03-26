MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
3h

I believe that the elimination of recess periods plays a big role. We had three recesses per day, one mid-morning, one at noon, one at mid-afternoon. Class started at 8:00 and ended at 3:15, allowing two classes betweeen breaks. I loved to run, and there was always a game of chase going on at recess, and we returned to class tired and calm. Now children have very little break time and the boys squirm the whole day through. It's the perfect storm for boy-failure.

If I could wave a magic wand but had one wish only, it would be for universal school choice. I served on a local school board several decades ago and was horrified by what took place - and didn't - in gub'ment schools. Real competition would spell the end of the teachers union cartel and perhaps our children would not only be happier but higher-up in international ranking than dead last in nearly everything.

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Guest007
44m

Who may want to work the cross tabs to include race/ethnicity, economic class, family situation, and parents education. When the smallest gap in academic achievement, completion, and discipline is between male and female Asian-Americans but the largest gap is between male and female African-Americans, then maybe saying that all males are the same does not really work.

Also, one has to reconcile the idea that there needs to be much tougher discipline with the idea of not disciplining boys when they impact the rest of the students in the class.

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