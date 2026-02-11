MenAreGood Substack

Steven
15h

"Shackleton argues that Western society is increasingly governed not by the logic of society, but by the logic of the family — and that this shift carries profound consequences for law, culture, and moral authority."

Ironic, isn't it, at a time when the people driving this the most are also often the ones most openly attacking the traditional family structure, that this has occurred as families have become more frequently broken and scattered ("situationships" instead of marriages, "no fault" divorce, children out of wedlock, abortion as convenience, "cutting off" or "ghosting" relatives" over mere disagreements, etc), and public trust in public institutions has cratered.

Odd, isn't it? "Family" has never been less intact, less stable, on average, and society less competent and less trusted, yet society is being pushed, by media propaganda and force (taxes, regulations, programs) to not so much mimic the logic of functioning families as to supplant and replace functioning families, a good family not regarded as the fundamental building block of a good society but rather as a stumbling block and impediment to it precisely because a family is a bound and bounded subset of people in a way that "society" is instead regarded as unbound and unbounded.

I hope that someone will bring up Sowell's "A Conflict of Visions" because it seems very relevant in discussing why so many people can't seem to recognize that scale and boundaries matter.

MrStephenTee
16h

We are being steered away from our humanity — love for ourselves and each other 💙

Men Are Good!🙏

