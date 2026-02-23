MenAreGood Substack

Andy
18hEdited

On the one hand, I know I should be grateful that a prominent figure is speaking out in favour of young men. But on the other hand, something ahout his whole schtick feels off and I can’t quite put my finger on the reason. Maybe part of it is that he seems to refrain from assigning some responsibility to females individually and to the wider cultural context.

StagzZ
12hEdited

SG came into my atmosphere 2-ish/3years ago and I liked him for being direct. But it seems the more he was getting recognised, the more he spoke about things he is far from an expert in : mens issues. He does recite accurate data, sometimes, with figures that quickly rise to high media notoriety, you need to double check their information because they too are playing the algorithm game.

What you quickly notice is that he does not accurately assess mens circumstances, he immediately looks at the behaviour of men and what result it has provided them and says its completely their fault.

Note : Diary Of A Ceo did have him on with a hinge's dating app scientist (she's an absolute muppet frankly) his appearance on there was his best work yet, did bring up the disparities with what men are facing dating wise and economically; all for Steven Barlett to remind him who he was by asking him the following ‘ so what do men need to do ? '

Between the podcasts and the new book, it can be TLDR to this: men need to do better. You quickly see how obsessed he is with how democrats can ' win ' men back over, but never goes fully deep into his political parties involvement with their alienation of men and instead he focuses on the ' masculinity ' they lack.

We can't be telling Gen Z men we're both the problem and solution. Any time there's a discussion about current circumstances between the sexes, you quickly see who gets away without any accountability and who is blamed.

You cannot be wondering why many young men are jaded and are opting out. Blaming everything else but not also holding the opposite sex accountable for what is happening today.

SG has done the most american thing I've seen in a long time: to offer you a solution but sell it to you in a book, to then tell one sex they need to do better and that the opposite sex only needs to give it a second date.

He does not feel genuine the more you listen to him. With so much money he earns (as he continuously points out) you’d think he would actually invest in mens research, open initiatives or fund scholarships. What he did instead was make more money from telling men they're the problem.

SG is getting more media coverage than Warren Farrell, Alok Kanojia ot Tom Golden. That tells you enough.

