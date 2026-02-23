Where Galloway Stops Short
Calling Men to Rise Without Naming What Pushed Them Down
Something unusual has happened in mainstream culture: a prominent public figure has spoken to men without contempt.
In his widely circulated reflections on masculinity, Scott Galloway tells men things they rarely hear anymore — that discipline matters, that status is real, that no one is coming to save them, and that adulthood still requires effort, competence, and responsibility.
In a culture that often speaks about men as a problem to be managed, he speaks to them as adults.
That alone makes his work a step in the right direction.
But it is only a step.
Because embedded within his message are two assumptions that deserve closer examination.
1. When Pain Is Treated Like Weather
Galloway acknowledges that many men are struggling. He names loneliness, economic displacement, sexual exclusion, and a growing sense of irrelevance.
But these realities are framed as impersonal shifts — like automation, globalization, or changing markets. The world evolved. Adapt.
There is no villain. No moral accounting. Just conditions.
But much of what men are experiencing did not unfold quietly or accidentally.
It happened in open daylight.
For decades now:
Boys have been described as “toxic.”
Masculinity has been framed as inherently dangerous.
Fathers have been treated as optional.
Male ambition has been recoded as domination.
Male restraint has been interpreted as emotional deficiency.
These were not subtle cultural breezes. They were institutionalized narratives — repeated in media, education, and public discourse.
Men did not imagine this shift. They lived through it.
To speak about male pain without acknowledging the cultural disdain that preceded it is to ghost the very experience men are trying to make sense of.
If a man absorbs, year after year, the message that his nature is suspect, the shame that follows does not originate inside him.
It is absorbed.
And absorbed shame cannot be healed by discipline alone.
2. Responsibility Without Reciprocity
The second issue is not that Galloway calls men to responsibility.
Responsibility matters.
Structure matters.
Competence matters.
Men do not need to be rescued from adulthood.
But when responsibility is presented as the sole remedy — without acknowledging cultural injury — it subtly transforms pain into proof of failure.
If you are hurting, you must not have adapted well enough.
If you are struggling, you must not be disciplined enough.
Pain becomes diagnostic of insufficiency.
That may produce functionality.
It does not necessarily produce healing.
And it quietly leaves the culture itself unexamined.
What This Is Not
Let me be clear about something.
This is not an argument for coddling men.
It is not an argument for lowering standards.
It is not an argument for emotional indulgence or endless processing circles.
It is not an argument for turning men into women.
Men do not need to be babied.
They need to be understood accurately.
What Men Actually Need
What is missing from the conversation is something I would call respect-based empathy.
Respect-based empathy does not treat men as fragile.
It does not assume that emotional expression is superior to endurance.
It does not pathologize male withdrawal.
It recognizes that men often heal differently — and that those differences deserve admiration rather than suspicion.
When a man withdraws for a day or two after a setback, that may not be avoidance. It may be integration. When he fixes something, builds something, runs hard, works longer hours, or goes quiet, he may be metabolizing stress in a deeply male way.
For many men, solitude is not escape. It is work.
But in a culture that filters coping through a single emotional style, male processing is easily misread as deficiency.
And that misreading quietly reinforces the very problem we claim to address.
Admiration Is Fuel
Men are fueled by admiration and respect.
Not indulgence.
Not protection.
Respect.
When a man feels respected, he expands.
When he feels perpetually scrutinized or pathologized, he contracts.
The cultural shift that would help men most is not softer expectations.
It is moral clarity.
Clarity that says:
“Yes, some of this pain did not originate inside you.”
“Yes, some of it came from narratives that diminished you.”
“And yes, the way you work through it has dignity.”
Responsibility matters.
But responsibility without acknowledgment of cultural harm becomes another burden.
Strength and suffering can coexist.
Calling men to rise without first admitting that they were pushed down in public view is not maturity. It is amnesia.
And offering responsibility without respect-based empathy risks reinforcing the very isolation we claim to address.
Men do not need coddling.
They need to be seen clearly.
They need standards, yes — but they also need a culture wise enough to recognize the dignity in how they endure.
Until we add that understanding, responsibility alone is not enough.
Men Are Good.
On the one hand, I know I should be grateful that a prominent figure is speaking out in favour of young men. But on the other hand, something ahout his whole schtick feels off and I can’t quite put my finger on the reason. Maybe part of it is that he seems to refrain from assigning some responsibility to females individually and to the wider cultural context.
SG came into my atmosphere 2-ish/3years ago and I liked him for being direct. But it seems the more he was getting recognised, the more he spoke about things he is far from an expert in : mens issues. He does recite accurate data, sometimes, with figures that quickly rise to high media notoriety, you need to double check their information because they too are playing the algorithm game.
What you quickly notice is that he does not accurately assess mens circumstances, he immediately looks at the behaviour of men and what result it has provided them and says its completely their fault.
Note : Diary Of A Ceo did have him on with a hinge's dating app scientist (she's an absolute muppet frankly) his appearance on there was his best work yet, did bring up the disparities with what men are facing dating wise and economically; all for Steven Barlett to remind him who he was by asking him the following ‘ so what do men need to do ? '
Between the podcasts and the new book, it can be TLDR to this: men need to do better. You quickly see how obsessed he is with how democrats can ' win ' men back over, but never goes fully deep into his political parties involvement with their alienation of men and instead he focuses on the ' masculinity ' they lack.
We can't be telling Gen Z men we're both the problem and solution. Any time there's a discussion about current circumstances between the sexes, you quickly see who gets away without any accountability and who is blamed.
You cannot be wondering why many young men are jaded and are opting out. Blaming everything else but not also holding the opposite sex accountable for what is happening today.
SG has done the most american thing I've seen in a long time: to offer you a solution but sell it to you in a book, to then tell one sex they need to do better and that the opposite sex only needs to give it a second date.
He does not feel genuine the more you listen to him. With so much money he earns (as he continuously points out) you’d think he would actually invest in mens research, open initiatives or fund scholarships. What he did instead was make more money from telling men they're the problem.
SG is getting more media coverage than Warren Farrell, Alok Kanojia ot Tom Golden. That tells you enough.