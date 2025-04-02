This is an excellent interview of Stephen Baskerville on his newest book. He clearly lays out how feminism and the left advanced their cause leaving us with chaos.
If the above link doesn’t take you to the interview try this:
https://www.arktosjournal.com/cp/160127497
'The British Sentencing Council has decided that starting Tuesday, white men will be sentenced to longer prison sentences than women and ethnic minorities.'
https://x.com/RadioEuropes/status/1906012921034887277
Same beatdown, new day.
My best wishes to Stephen with his new book. Michael