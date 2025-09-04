MenAreGood Substack

MrStephenTee
4h

How enlightening! I always suspected as much. It's nice to finally know. I'm sure there are others, but these are crazy amounts of money over very long periods of time! I'm sure it's done a hell of a lot of damage and still is. Scary considering the mindset of these people that can only be described as authoritarian psychopaths.

Will Whitman
1h

The publication New Male Studies has an analysis highlighting how the manosphere is seen "as socially dangerous and evil, made up of morally bad people who display bad behaviour, which has negative impacts. The second theme notes the manosphere as people who are misguided and wrong, and the final theme portrays adherents as emotionally reactive." And therefore "requiring strategic countering." in scholarly literature.

What this indicates is that feminists within the academy are hostile to men's "issues" and have taken steps to marginalize them. And that, of course, is but one result of how the puppet's strings get pulled.

https://www.newmalestudies.com/OJS/index.php/nms/article/view/421

