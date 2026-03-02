Why Are Men So Often at the Top?

This video is nearly ten years old, but it still offers important insights into why men tend to predominate at the extremes. I was reminded of it after reading an excellent note from Celebrating Masculinity that explored the well-documented tendency for men to be overrepresented at both ends of various distributions.

Height is an easy example. The tallest people are usually men — but so are the shortest. Women tend to cluster more toward the middle of the range. Of course, there are very tall women, but when you look at overall patterns and averages, meaningful differences begin to emerge.

I hope you enjoy revisiting this one.



