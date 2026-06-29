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David Shackleton's avatar
David Shackleton
9h

Tom, while all you say in this piece is true and relevant, you appear to have overlooked the most significant dynamic in play here: race. Basketball is perceived as a sport in which black players are better, black players become the stars. The significant difference in how Michael Jordan was treated may be more because he is black than because he is male. And it is the black female star players that Kaitlin Clark has eclipsed who are the most incensed about her success and who deliver most of the fouls against her. Under Matrisensus, Kaitlin Clark is stealing fame that should belong to black players.

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
10h

Sometimes things really do work out. Since retirement I have been able to do precisely that which I dreamt about as a boy: read and learn. The study of human relationships has been by far the most fruitful. Now that I have put two long marriages behind me, and it's too late to be useful, I believe I understand the human female quite well, warts and all.

Looking back on that boy of 24 who tried to juggle medical school and simultaneously deal with marriage to a second-wave feminist, I see now how it was all doomed to fail.

Were I to look for a partner now, I know exactly what I'd want. I now know the importance of setting boundaries and sticking to them. I understand shit-testing down to the last jot and tittle - especially the tittles. I understand how the court systems have been - well, systematically - perverted to give women what they thought they wanted but didn't. (Witness the well-documented unhappiness of "modern" women, a full 25% of whom are taking prescription psychotropics.)

But I also understand the backlash - men walking away, men refusing marriage, men putting in the time and effort to look their best so that they can bang like a broken screen door all those - again, "modern" women who have internalized the idea that they should have sex like men.

Yes, men are the problem-solvers. They've just suboptimized - defined as elegantly solving the wrong problem. They are successfully fighting AGAINST, but they need to fight FOR - for a way to normalize this crazy system so that men and women can resume their rightful roles: producing and rearing the next generation.

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