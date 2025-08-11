MenAreGood Substack

User's avatar
Mike Buchanan's avatar
Mike Buchanan
9hEdited

Tom, thanks for this excellent piece. I'd just like to add a couple of issues:

- female anxiety, something exploited ruthlessly by feminists to persuade women as a class that they're at much greater threat (of violence, in particular) than they actually are.

- MSM coverage which is almost always feminist-compliant, for a variety of reasons. Most women will never (or very rarely) encounter the truths related by MRAs / anti-feminists to counter the lying feminist narratives they've swallowed hook, line and sinker.

JUSTICE FOR MEN & BOYS http://j4mb.org.uk

CAMPAIGN FOR MERIT IN BUSINESS http://c4mb.uk

LAUGHING AT FEMINISTS http://laughingatfeminists.com

Allen Frantzen's avatar
Allen Frantzen
9h

As you note in the excellent post, Tom, the culture amplifies and endorses women's claims and ridicules men's claims. It is a remarkably sexist reflex, for it means that women are, as people, judged to be better than men and more deserving than men. Women are highly successful in many areas in which men are not, yet women are always victims of discrimination. Anything a women says or claims is accepted and justified, no matter how extreme or illogical. Look at media in all forms and at all levels, and what you see is that women come first and are always right, and that many of the people who think so are men. These men do not believe that men are good. They don't even believe that men are less good than women. Brainwashed and intimidated, these men believe that men are bad. Women cling to feminism because it gives them power that cannot be challenged. Many men are all right with this claim because, despite positive examples and resources of many kinds offered by you and others, they cannot see that men are good and, of course, are afraid to be seen as sexist. Yet they support a fundamentally sexist premise, i.e., women are better than we are.

