MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
5h

There is much truth in this and it goes back centuries. Consider that it was women who led the campaign for prohibition because men's drinking caused them to neglect their duties and harm women. It appears never to have occurred to the women that maybe this was one of the few ways men could manage their stress, suffering and grief and that women's attempt to take it away (for their own benefit I might add) was actually gynocentrism in action.

The irony here is that while the way men's manner of dealing with pain is criticized by society, it is actually women's approach to these issues which should trouble society more. Men are basically told to adopt the stiff upper lip, buck up and fulfill their obligations to society while managing their pain in the background. Imagine how society would BENEFIT if women did a bit more of this and less playing the victim? Women demand equality but then complain when:

A. Men don't take their ability to do the hard thing seriously...i.e. women are too weak to handle things.

B. Men fail to bend over backwards and show empathy and support for women when they are in discomfort and can't handle things.

Women want it both ways and fail to realize that A is the response they demand of men while B is the response that results from an honest assessment of what women's conduct suggests is their ability. If women actually spent less time talking and more time listening they would realize that men at times do need compassion, but also that they can't expect to be treated as equal in society if they aren't prepared to put society's needs ahead of their own. Women need to show men more empathy...and expect LESS of it from society and actually step up on the personal responsibility front.

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Conrad Riker's avatar
Conrad Riker
7h

Gamma bias is by far the strongest bias we know of.

In the US, ethnic Africans get an extra 10% extra judicial punishment after sentencing. But the male sex gets 63% more.

Yet, the postmodern caste system inverts this into a victim ladder down to hell, rather than a competency ladder into heaven.

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