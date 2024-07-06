This is a fascinating video by Erin Byrd about Why Matriarchies Fail. She goes into the fact that the reality of actual matriarchies is suspect and the likely reality is they are nearly non-existent. In some ways this video is related to the video about Vilar. You be the judge. Well worth watching.
Your video is brilliant, Erin, nothing less.
When I began to think and write about feminism (and misandry) a hundred years ago--well, forty years ago, but it feels like a hundred--I was a very lonely man (a gay man who chose not to support every claim of the gay movement). I did find a colleague, however, who happened to be a woman. She wasn't so easy for feminists to attack (although they did that anyway). In short, feminism was not only de rigueur among academics and other gatekeepers of elite society, it was an orthodoxy, a secular religion. I was an infidel and my colleague either an apostate or a heretic. And things got worse with the advent of closely allied ideologies (known collectively as wokism or identity politics). This is my long-winded way of thanking you for being among those women (and men) who are trying to restore intellectual and moral integrity. I'm 77 years old and probably won't live long enough to the end of feminist and other woke ideologies, but I'm glad to know that some people are waking up.
It's all very well for "evolutionary psychologists" to eulogize other species--feminists prefer the bonobos (for seeming to confirm their ideology) and some men the chimps (for seeming to confirm their supposedly conservative notions of masculinity)--but they're naive, to say the least. After all, we're not chimps or bonobos. We couldn't simply imitate them even if we were to try--and why would we do that?
By the way, you might find useful some of the books that I've written with Katherine K. Young. We've covered much of the ground that you do in four volumes: (a) Spreading Misandry; (b) Legalizing Misandry; (c) sanctifying Misandry; and (d) Replacing Misandry. They're all on Amazon (along with some good reviews and also, I strongly suspect, some hostile ones).
Lovely summation of everything about men, women and feminism