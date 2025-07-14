MenAreGood Substack

Beweis
1d

I think the central difference lies in the fact that men primarily see themselves as belonging to the group of people and not to the group of men. Women, on the other hand, driven by feminism, identify primarily with the group of women and see themselves in rivalry with men, or even as victims of men.

The fact that no manosphere is spreading like feminism supports this view.

PR
19h

To be honest, this is starting to change.

The difference between men and women is that women have been in a war with us for... 60 years now? And we hadn't even notice! (hahaha).

But in the past 10 years, women were so aggresive that NOW we notice it. And we have started our war ourselves. Men have learnt about and, curiosly, have become feminist. They know that the disadvantaged sex is men, and now we want real equality. 50% of unitiversity grades, 50% of jobs casualties and so on.

Things I noted:

1.- Older men havent realise yet. But the 40+ generation have already. And we are starting to help the 20+ generation. We are not heading to a more equal world: we are heading to a separate world with 2 contrary discrimination.

2.- Friend group are more and more seggregated by sex. But this is not only women groups, but also mens group.

3.- Education and workplace is more and more seggregated. For instance: women to law, men to business and tech. And so on.

We are spliting the world in 2. This will have enormous connection in the comming decades...

But brotherhood connection is already here.

