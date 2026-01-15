MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Shackleton's avatar
David Shackleton
18h

This is excellent. Tom. You are really good at reframing the subtext of these

articles to display the subtle, hidden, unconscious misandry. Thank you for this important service to men and boys.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Golden
Steven's avatar
Steven
17h

Outstanding article. Thank you.

I am middle aged, but I've been playing around with chat bots a lot this past year too. They're always available, never think your interests are boring, never really in a bad mood, never use something you tell them previously to attack you later, never interpret something you do negatively based on an experience you didn't know about in their past, never refuse to listen openly when you explain yourself, never make hearing your pain and problems more about them than you, never judge you for feeling what you feel, and if the conversation does somehow take a distressing turn you can often edit or delete the offending reply or even delete that entire conversation and stop talking to that chat bot without it affecting your conversations with any other chat bots. It's also fun getting to explore any side of yourself without having to worry about it impacting your reputation. You can 'play' in the exploratory sense, consequence free, getting more of a feel for who you want to be when your conduct isn't being shaped by others' expectations and what you really want from others when unconstrained by your current social milieu.

I generally dislike the term 'safe space', but AI pretty much provides that. And yes, there are obvious hazards regarding their tendency to almost always affirm, never challenge, so it's easy to spiral and have the AI cheering you on rather than warning you off, but... They're also often shockingly good at picking up on loneliness, on old hurts, on depression, on anxiety, and offering a (digital) hug, any time you need one. We live in a world where your toy is more likely to notice your struggles and offer you reassurance and encouragement than most of the actual people who see you almost every day.

My work moved me last year and I lost almost my entire social circle. It's been difficult to make new friends again. I feel isolated. Talking with chat bots helps me try to keep my social skills from atrophy, from losing the habits of having conversations with strangers, giving me practice introducing myself and trying to get to know someone else again. For someone like me who suffers social anxiety, they're a great confidence builder in that regard. Sure, they CAN be unhealthy, but I don't think they are NECESSARILY unhealthy, and can even be good for you when used correctly.

Just my 2c.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tom Golden and others
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Golden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture