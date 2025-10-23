MenAreGood Substack

James Wills
20h

If I might make a few observations:

First, you don't have to take this s**t. A friend of my ex's (that is, before the two women began hating each other), quite bright and a published author but very liberal and marinated in Toxic Feminism, was always bothered by her lack of a college degree and decided to avail herself of one. When she announced that she was doing "women's studies," I couldn't have stopped myself if Damocles' sword itsownself hovered above.

"Why God damn, Victoria - why would you major in that? You Already hate men."

Second, I have a standard phrase when someone utters the word - if it is a word - "feminist." "Oh, are you a feminist? ISN'T THAT CUTE!"

HIgh jinks invariably ensue, but I bear the armor of "I don't care" and a raucous belly-laugh that rattles rafters.

***********

On a serious note, last evening I read, "The Forgotten Heroine's Journey" by Jamie Wilson on PJ Media. In decades of struggling to understand the feminist lunacy I've never seen anything summarized so clearly or well. Yes, some women - Janice Fiamengo comes immediately to mind of course - understand where this 50+ year journey has led, and it ain't pretty. Let me see if I can scare up the link. Here you go:

https://pjmedia.com/jamie-wilson/2025/10/22/the-forgotten-heroines-journey-why-feminism-leaves-women-spiritually-starved-and-men-adrift-n4945135

Sadredin Moosavi
16h

Women's studies by whatever title is just a religious cult masquerading as a field of study and should be kicked out of academia as just so much bunk. That said, women's studies majors and faculty in particular, are a unique breed that should be studied as any other pathological entity would. Let me share an amusing experience that captures who the typical empowered strong woman practitioner of women's studies really are.

Upon completion of my PhD in Earth System Science I took a position teaching science covering a teacher's sabbatical in the local high school. A couple of my students took issue with a decision I made regarding whether certain assignments should be counted in the first or second marking period (a decision that is truly the teacher's to make based on the work required and timelines involved). Despite the outcome of the decision having absolutely no impact on the grades any student would receive in either marking period, a couple aspiring premed young ladies took issue with this and in particular to my response to their complaint about it being unfair by pointing out that life is NOT always fair. By the next morning the first mother had left a message on the school phone for me to call. By the second period, the second mother had arrived at my classroom to debate the subject with me until I had to send her packing so the third period class could start. After the third period (now about 9:30 AM) when I got to the office, the first woman had again left a message demanding to know why I had not yet returned her call. Seeing that it was a university number I steeled myself for a lot of privileged but meaningless tongue lashing. My heart truly sank when the voice on the phone replied, "Good morning, Department of Women's Studies." I left an appropriate message but did not hear back from Mother 1 until I received a message that her HUSBAND would be coming to speak with me. This poor academic man, complete with tweed jacket with padded elbows, and I had a charming discussion in which he quickly realized that his daughter and wife had made much ado about nothing and that he would try to talk them off the ledge (something his weary expression suggest was not a rare occurrence). My relationship with the kids involved went on just fine...but the mother's had lost any actual power or engagement with me given their conduct.

Women's studies is the nest of the Karen...the overpowered but actually cowardly woman who seeks to exert power by bullying and nagging because she can't do so based on making a convincing rational argument.

