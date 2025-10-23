Women’s Studies was Never About Study
For decades, Women’s Studies has held a privileged place in academia. From its earliest days, it was never a neutral or exploratory field—it was born out of activism, not inquiry. The goal was not to ask open questions about gender, but to advance a political framework that saw women as oppressed and men as privileged. It promised to give women a collective voice and to expose the “hidden structures” of patriarchy, but from the beginning, its conclusions were already written into its premises.
From Activism to Orthodoxy
Women’s Studies emerged in the late 1960s as an explicitly ideological project, shaped by the political currents of second-wave feminism. Its founders were activists first and academics second. The programs they built were not designed to test ideas but to institutionalize a belief system—that society was organized around male domination and that liberation required dismantling it. Rather than studying whether patriarchy existed, Women’s Studies set out to document how it did, embedding the theory of oppression into every syllabus. What began as political conviction soon became academic dogma.
A Closed Loop of Certainty
Once the framework of oppression was installed as unquestionable truth, the field began to police its own boundaries. Dissent was not debated—it was pathologized. To question the narrative of systemic male power was to “uphold patriarchy.” To suggest that men face distinct forms of hardship was to be told you were shifting attention away from women — that you were “making it about men.” Even sympathetic scholars who urged more balance found themselves marginalized. In time, Women’s Studies became a self-reinforcing system—its theories generating its evidence, its evidence confirming its theories. The goal was no longer discovery but preservation of the ideology itself.
Theory Without Tether
Much of the writing in Women’s Studies rests on sweeping abstractions: “patriarchy,” “privilege,” “internalized oppression,” “toxic masculinity.” These terms are often treated not as hypotheses to be tested but as truths to be applied. Shulamith Firestone declared that “the goal of the feminist revolution must be… the elimination of the sex distinction itself.” bell hooks wrote that “patriarchy is the single most life-threatening social disease assaulting the male body and spirit.” Such claims are not evidence-based conclusions; they are moral declarations — proclamations of belief.
When theory replaces evidence, conversation dies. Instead of exploring how men and women differ in complex, sometimes complementary ways, Women’s Studies tends to flatten the picture into one story: oppressors and oppressed.
The Disappearing Male
Ironically, as the field expanded into “Gender Studies,” men nearly vanished from the picture except as symbols of privilege or threat. Rarely do these programs explore male pain, fatherhood, or the male experience of relational loss, shame, or sacrifice. When male suffering is acknowledged, it’s often reframed as a symptom of “toxic masculinity” — as though men’s pain merely confirms the theory rather than complicates it.
If academia truly cared about gender, it would study men as carefully and compassionately as it studies women. But in the current climate, even suggesting that balance is considered suspect.
Power, Not Understanding
Modern Women’s and Gender Studies have largely shifted from studying what is to prescribing what should be. The core pursuit is no longer knowledge but power — the power to define social norms, influence policy, and shape language. As a result, universities now graduate students steeped in theory but poorly equipped to engage with those who don’t share their ideological framework. The field’s inward focus breeds division rather than understanding.
Why It Matters
This isn’t just an academic squabble. The ideas born in Women’s Studies now drive policies in media, law, education, and corporate culture. They shape how we talk about men and women, how we define fairness, and how we teach our children about themselves. When a discipline insists that one sex’s narrative of oppression defines the truth, it narrows empathy for the other half of humanity.
A truly balanced study of gender would ask harder questions — not how to dismantle men, but how men and women can understand each other more deeply. Until that shift happens, Women’s Studies will remain less a study of truth than a sermon about power.
Men Are Good
Note:
Next week, Janice Fiamengo, Jim Nuzzo, Hannah Spier, and I will be releasing a video discussion titled “The Evolution of Women’s Studies and Its Terms.” We’ll take a deeper look at how Women’s Studies developed, examine course materials and degree trends, and unpack the language it has generated—terms like microfeminism, antinatal feminism, compulsory heterosexuality, internalized misogyny, and kin-keeping. It should be a lively and revealing conversation.
MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If I might make a few observations:
First, you don't have to take this s**t. A friend of my ex's (that is, before the two women began hating each other), quite bright and a published author but very liberal and marinated in Toxic Feminism, was always bothered by her lack of a college degree and decided to avail herself of one. When she announced that she was doing "women's studies," I couldn't have stopped myself if Damocles' sword itsownself hovered above.
"Why God damn, Victoria - why would you major in that? You Already hate men."
Second, I have a standard phrase when someone utters the word - if it is a word - "feminist." "Oh, are you a feminist? ISN'T THAT CUTE!"
HIgh jinks invariably ensue, but I bear the armor of "I don't care" and a raucous belly-laugh that rattles rafters.
***********
On a serious note, last evening I read, "The Forgotten Heroine's Journey" by Jamie Wilson on PJ Media. In decades of struggling to understand the feminist lunacy I've never seen anything summarized so clearly or well. Yes, some women - Janice Fiamengo comes immediately to mind of course - understand where this 50+ year journey has led, and it ain't pretty. Let me see if I can scare up the link. Here you go:
https://pjmedia.com/jamie-wilson/2025/10/22/the-forgotten-heroines-journey-why-feminism-leaves-women-spiritually-starved-and-men-adrift-n4945135
Women's studies by whatever title is just a religious cult masquerading as a field of study and should be kicked out of academia as just so much bunk. That said, women's studies majors and faculty in particular, are a unique breed that should be studied as any other pathological entity would. Let me share an amusing experience that captures who the typical empowered strong woman practitioner of women's studies really are.
Upon completion of my PhD in Earth System Science I took a position teaching science covering a teacher's sabbatical in the local high school. A couple of my students took issue with a decision I made regarding whether certain assignments should be counted in the first or second marking period (a decision that is truly the teacher's to make based on the work required and timelines involved). Despite the outcome of the decision having absolutely no impact on the grades any student would receive in either marking period, a couple aspiring premed young ladies took issue with this and in particular to my response to their complaint about it being unfair by pointing out that life is NOT always fair. By the next morning the first mother had left a message on the school phone for me to call. By the second period, the second mother had arrived at my classroom to debate the subject with me until I had to send her packing so the third period class could start. After the third period (now about 9:30 AM) when I got to the office, the first woman had again left a message demanding to know why I had not yet returned her call. Seeing that it was a university number I steeled myself for a lot of privileged but meaningless tongue lashing. My heart truly sank when the voice on the phone replied, "Good morning, Department of Women's Studies." I left an appropriate message but did not hear back from Mother 1 until I received a message that her HUSBAND would be coming to speak with me. This poor academic man, complete with tweed jacket with padded elbows, and I had a charming discussion in which he quickly realized that his daughter and wife had made much ado about nothing and that he would try to talk them off the ledge (something his weary expression suggest was not a rare occurrence). My relationship with the kids involved went on just fine...but the mother's had lost any actual power or engagement with me given their conduct.
Women's studies is the nest of the Karen...the overpowered but actually cowardly woman who seeks to exert power by bullying and nagging because she can't do so based on making a convincing rational argument.