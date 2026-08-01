MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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L Thompson's avatar
L Thompson
6h

While I quietly enjoy a good meme, overall it degrades the discussion, and collaboration between the sexes. I is absolutely useful to call out the sexism against men, which comes from both men and women (e.g. male judges who assume child custody is best placed with the mom, and the financial responsibility with the father, rather than starting neutrally). The enemy is sexism and prejudice, no matter where it comes from. The problem with these memes is it just perpetuates an immature food fight between the sexes, throwing things at each other. I absolutely think we need to deconstruct language (especially some feminist terms that are disparaging men), as well as reconstruct it. But we need to do it in a way that women are allies not enemies, and that women (and men) want to change the language because it is better for all of us.

I think "empathy gap" is a neutral term and can, and has, been measured. "feministsplaining" is reasonable in that is targets an ideology rather then women in general there are meny men who also "feministsplane." "Manspaining" does specifically target men, negatively, however, I do think the parallels between these two terms just reinforces the battle of the sexes, unproductive.

I think a better approach is to simply not tolerate terms like "toxic masculinity" "mansplaining" or "mankeeping" because it is derogatory towards men. We don't need to stoop to that level to get our point across.

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Jim Jackson's avatar
Jim Jackson
7h

I came up with my own list a few years ago. It includes such words as Herpocrisy, EmpowerHerment. NarciSisteric, Talk Sick Masculinity, and of course the female version of Mansplaining---Feminism.

https://ncfm.org/2018/02/authors/james-jackson/ncfm-member-jim-jackson-vaginulary/

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