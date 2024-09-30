A three year plan in Australia is set to offer $23M to help boys who have experienced childhood abuse and violence. The purpose? To limit violence against women and girls! The program seems to mostly focus on therapy for the boys and this could be a good thing...or not so good depending on the messages they try to convey. Oh, and why nothing for girls who have experienced abuse? Reason? The article plainly states that close to 100% of victims are female and nearly 100% of abusers are male! They are getting their stats from bigots!

What do you think of this?



nation-wide, early intervention program targeting young men and boys at risk of using family, domestic and sexual violence will receive further funding from the government to expand the trial across Australia.

For the next three years, the federal government will invest more than $23 million into the trial across 12 organisations in metropolitan, regional and remote parts of Australia.

The early intervention program is designed for men and boys aged 12-18 years old who have suffered childhood trauma, including from family and domestic violence, and who may be at risk of using violence as a result.

Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said the program falls under the federal government’s National Plan to End Violence against Women 2022-2032.

“Supporting children and young people as victim-survivors in their own right and addressing the impacts of developmental trauma to help healing and recovery will help break future cycles of violence,” Minister Rishworth said.

“We know in order to achieve our shared goal of ending violence against women and children in one generation we need to be working across all four domains of the National Plan.”

The program – which involves one-on-one counselling, case management and youth mentoring tailored and personalised to each client – provides these men and boys with counselling and therapeutic support to help them recover and heal from their trauma, and help them avoid using violence in the future.

It also will build the evidence base on effective approaches to supporting young men and boys who are at risk of using family, domestic and sexual violence.

In the announcement of the program’s funding today, Minister Rishworth said the trial will run across 12 organisations in metropolitan, regional and remote locations around the country. There are also plans to expand the trial, with additional locations to be announced in early 2025.

“There are currently only limited and inconsistent services available across Australia that specifically support children and young people who have experienced violence and are themselves using or at risk of using violence and this trial will help address this gap,” Minister Rishworth said.

In Australia, more men than women perpetrate family, domestic and sexual violence. According to statistics from the Queensland University of Technology’s State of Knowledge Report on Violence Perpetration, released last year, nearly all people who suffered violence experienced it from a male perpetrator (95 per cent of male victims, 94 per cent of female victims).

This year, 47 women have lost their lives to violence, according to Destroy the Joint’s Counting Dead Women. That’s 11 more lives than this time last year, when the number of lives lost was 36.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family, or sexual violence, call 1800 737 732, text 0458 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au for online chat and video call services.

If you are concerned about your behaviour or use of violence, you can contact the Men’s Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or visit www.ntv.org.au .

Feeling worried or no good? Connect with 13YARN Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Crisis Supporters on 13 92 76, available 24/7 from any mobile or pay phone, or visit www.13yarn.org.au. No shame, no judgement, safe place to yarn.

Kids Helpline (1800 551 800) is a free, confidential online and phone counselling service for young people aged 5 to 25. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



https://womensagenda.com.au/latest/early-intervention-program-targeting-young-men-and-boys-receives-23m-from-federal-government/

