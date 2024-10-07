The Violence of Women....and no one blinks

Are women violent? Read this and see what you think. Another great DAVIA press release!

https://endtodv.org/pr/october-spotlights-epidemic-of-domestic-violence-against-men/

October Spotlights Epidemic of Domestic Violence Against Men

WASHINGTON / October 1, 2024 – Last year the Hollywood media were buzzing with reports that singer-dancer Britney Spears was a domestic abuser. Friends reported that her husband Sam Asghari “frequently complained about Britney getting physical with him” (1). On one occasion, Spears gave him a black eye while he was asleep. Another photograph of Asghari revealed red bite marks on his left arm (2).

But the police were never called, and Spears was never held accountable for her violence.

Unfortunately, the problem of female-perpetrated domestic violence appears to be getting worse. From August 19 to September 16 of this year, the media reported on nine domestic homicides perpetrated by women. In one incident, the woman reportedly mutilated her boyfriend with a chainsaw in front of their child:

August 19: Jacksonville Woman Arrested, Accused of Stabbing and Killing Boyfriend (3) August 21: Woman Hits Boyfriend on Motorcycle, Drags Him 58 feet, Then Backs Over Him, Officials Say (4) September 2: Police: Claremore Woman Shoots, Kills Boyfriend (5) September 5: ‘My stepmom stabbed my dad’: Woman Allegedly Killed Boyfriend While his Kids Were at Home and Asked Girl to Lie on 911 Call About Who Did (6) September 6: ‘Black Swan’ Had a Gun in Her Bra the Night She Met Her Husband. 4 Years Later, She Killed Him (7) September 7: Woman Mutilates Boyfriend with Chainsaw in Front of Their 4-Year-Old Child (8) September 8: Woman Claimed She Killed Husband in Self-Defense — But Security Footage Told Different Story (9) September 16: He Went to his Ex-Girlfriend’s San Leandro Home with a Hidden Camera to Avoid False Accusations. It was Still Running When She Killed Him, Police Say. (10) September 16: She Killed Her Husband and Impersonated Him on Facebook. It Was How She Hid the Body That Led to Arrest (11)

Hundreds of research studies reveal intimate partner violence is a global problem that affects equal numbers of men and women (12). And mothers are far more likely than fathers to engage in child abuse (13).

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (14). The Coalition to End Domestic Violence calls on lawmakers and law enforcement officials to take steps to address the growing surge of female-perpetrated violence.

