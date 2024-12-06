This is an important video from a group in Australia called the “Other Side.“ They do an excellent job in looking at the reality that men have been under attack. The video has a professional feel to it and is a good bet to influence people who might be new to these issues. Share it!
MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I am a lawyer who has defended males in this situation. Yes, but no. This is a tactic of the left to contect males, instead of recognising the real whole problem: male have become a second class citizens in current society. Is this one of the problems? Yes. Is this the whole problem? No. So, instead of being happy, I am angry for the lack of recognition of the real whole problem.
Your work is excelent and the point wasjt against your work
But please always point the truth and go further. We shall and we MUST be angry
Final point: recognise that they left is guilty of that and feminism has been as sexist as males were blamed to be.
Tehis change in male in IPV is just the left trying to but our perdon with penauts. Instead of looking at our real problems, they just give IS something that is NOT by far the gratest problem we have (although we also have this roblem).