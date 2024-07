A press release from DAVIA worth checking out. To see all of their press releases you can go this page.





+++++++++++++++++++

PRESS RELEASE

Contact: Mike Buchanan

Telephone: +44 7967 026163

Email: davia@endtodv.org

‘Cancel Culture is Girl Culture:’ Lawmakers Should Reject Feminist Calls for Censorship

April 10, 2024 – Feminists around the world are lobbying int…