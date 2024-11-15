

After Warren Farrell’s insightful analysis of why the Democrats lost, I thought it would be fitting to juxtapose his perspective with feminist interpretations of the same issue. Here's what MS Magazine has to say:

After nearly a decade of growling and bombast, Donald Trump rode a patriarcha-saurus back into the White House. Why that dinosaur wasn’t winded, exhausted and ultimately defeated will be studied by historians for a long time. Even as we nurse our psychic wounds, the responsibility of redoubling our efforts to hasten the end of patriarchy is still on us. Dinosaurs just aren’t that smart.

What's obvious here is that these folks don't have an ounce of insight into their own responsibility. It’s all about the patriarchy! Here's a little more:

While feminism simply denotes believing in the political, economic and social equality of the sexes, Trump and his allies viciously demeaned it at every turn. They still do. This is not the moment to invite men to learn what feminism really means; that’s for later.

It's all the fault of the Orange Man! They seem entirely unaware of the growing lack of support their issues face from over half the country.

Harris’ candidacy was supposed to be an antidote to Trump’s white male supremacy. She didn’t need to talk about feminism; she embodied it. Perhaps that was the problem. Underplaying her gender, race and ethnicity didn’t protect her from a continuous onslaught of ugly sexist and racist slurs that contributed to her defeat.

It's all about being a victim. It's other people's fault. How long can a movement last that is so blind?



If you want to see the entire article you can go here:

https://msmagazine.com/2024/11/13/donald-trump-patriarchy-men-feminism-woke-masculinity/

