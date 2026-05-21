MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Rachael Morgan's avatar
Rachael Morgan
17h

Yes relate to this, because it’s been turned into something horrendous for my husband. Which in turn ripples through us all

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David Shackleton's avatar
David Shackleton
14h

Tom, you have a talent for developing relatable stories. Good work.

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