Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
10

Implicit Bias: Men Have it Worse

Tom Golden
Jan 01, 2023
10
Share

Recent research measuring implicit bias has found that the negative bias against men and the positive bias in women’s favor is much stronger than other biases such as the bias due to race or economic standing. Previous research had looked at individual biases but had apparently not compared them. This research does that and the findings are astounding. The negative bias against men is huge as is the positive bias for women when compared to other biases. Think the WAW effect. Could this be measuring misandry and gynocentrism? Maybe so. The video has a look at an article on MSN.com and then looks at the research directly. If this is replicated there’s going to be some heads exploding. The video looks at just a couple of the heads exploding in the comments of the article. lol

MSN Article

The Research

Discussion about this video

MenAreGood Substack
Understanding Men
This group of videos and posts draws on research and clinical observations to help bring an understanding of men. In our present culture men are being shamed and blamed as a birth group and this default message has swayed millions of clear thinking individuals. There has actually been a good deal of research that helps us understand men and boys but these studies don't seem to get air time in a gynocentric media. I hope you find this helpful.
Authors
Tom Golden