Implicit Bias: Men Have it Worse

Understanding Men

This group of videos and posts draws on research and clinical observations to help bring an understanding of men. In our present culture men are being shamed and blamed as a birth group and this default message has swayed millions of clear thinking individuals. There has actually been a good deal of research that helps us understand men and boys but these studies don't seem to get air time in a gynocentric media. I hope you find this helpful.

