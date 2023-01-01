Recent research measuring implicit bias has found that the negative bias against men and the positive bias in women’s favor is much stronger than other biases such as the bias due to race or economic standing. Previous research had looked at individual biases but had apparently not compared them. This research does that and the findings are astounding. The negative bias against men is huge as is the positive bias for women when compared to other biases. Think the WAW effect. Could this be measuring misandry and gynocentrism? Maybe so. The video has a look at an article on MSN.com and then looks at the research directly. If this is replicated there’s going to be some heads exploding. The video looks at just a couple of the heads exploding in the comments of the article. lol
MSN Article
Implicit Bias: Men Have it Worse
Recent research measuring implicit bias has found that the negative bias against men and the positive bias in women’s favor is much stronger than other biases such as the bias due to race or economic standing. Previous research had looked at individual biases but had apparently not compared them. This research does that and the findings are astounding. The negative bias against men is huge as is the positive bias for women when compared to other biases. Think the WAW effect. Could this be measuring misandry and gynocentrism? Maybe so. The video has a look at an article on MSN.com and then looks at the research directly. If this is replicated there’s going to be some heads exploding. The video looks at just a couple of the heads exploding in the comments of the article. lol
Share this post