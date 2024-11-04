Erika Sanzi is writing about young men leaving the democratic party. It’s great to see writers speaking out about the difficulties are boys are facing. Check it out.
Erin Pizzey picked up on something about Hilary Clinton. I wish I knew what it was.
Very, very true. The shift of young men away from the Democrat party has been remarkable and really gelled in the last 4 years. Their hostility to the Democrats and embrace of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance is based on 3 major factors:
1. Concern about economic issues like jobs, inflation and the price of housing.
2. Rejection of the anti-male hostility of feminism, feminists and women who support feminism in any form.
3. Concern that they will be sent to fight globalist wars. (Keep in mind the local national guard has been deployed to the Middle East taking many of these young men's siblings, friends and classmates into a fight that is not of their choosing and not really in their interest as they see it.) I can easily see them refusing to follow the leadership of a female commander in chief until women are required to register for the draft and serve as they are.
What is interesting is that this male rejection of the Democrats is not just white working class men...but working and middle class men from all ethnic groups. These men are NOT misogynist...but they reject gynocentrism and are more than willing to apply the same standards of conduct and criticism to women that women DEMAND men be held to. This is not something most women are remotely prepared to rise to which is likely to result in a systemic male disdain for women to set in if they don't step up and correct their own toxic conduct.
Example:
This weekend I witnessed an enlightening event in a college bar packed with Halloween celebrants. When crowded with college students, the lines for the restrooms begin to back up in the short hallway that leads to both the mens and womens rooms. One of the duties of the staff stationed at the back door is to keep men and women out of the restrooms of the other sex. The men's restroom has a trough that can accommodate 4 and a single stall. The womens room has 3 stalls. The line to the womens room backs up more than that for the men. As a result, some of the women presume to invade the mens room, usually in groups of 2 or 3 to take over the stall, sometimes even pushing men out of the way if THEY are waiting for their own stall. The men object to this inappropriate and illegal conduct usually with catcalls and harsh language toward the invaders. On the very rare occasion when a man attempts to enter the womens room he will be physically assaulted by the women present and forcibly ejected from the establishment by the staff at BEST if not held and arrested by police. The incident I observed is of the reverse situation.
On the night in question an attractive woman entered the mens room. A staff member observed this due to the catcalling, entered the mens room and directed her to leave. When she refused, the staff member physically removed the woman who resisted like a toddler who develops jelly legs, refuses to stand, and ends up being dragged along the floor. Once out of the restroom area a female friend joined the ejected woman and they immediately began screaming at the staff member saying they will not put up with such treatment and conduct. The bouncer returned to his duties at the door while the women screamed and yelled at him there. A male friend of the offended women arrived and worked hard to convince the women that it is time to leave. I observed for another 45 minutes in case a witness was required to speak to the incident as the ejected woman threw a temper tantrum over having been ejected from the men's room acting like SHE was the victim with various threats of calling the police, filing charges against the bouncer, etc.. Of course, if the staff had done nothing and one of the men in the restroom had pushed the woman or otherwise acted to remove her from THEIR restroom, she would have had no problem complaining about how the business created an unsafe environment for women and calling the police claiming to be a victim as well. Eventually the male friend prevailed and the women left...but not until many young men observed part or all of the incident. None of them were impressed by the woman's claims and all seemed to think the bouncer had acted appropriately. If women think this type of conduct earns the respect of men, they are sorely mistaken. Gynocentric privilege has left many women drastically unprepared to correct their own character flaws and toxic feminist behavior.