Ok. Wait a minute. Men die earlier from almost every major disease, they live shorter lives, and they have no federal offices specifically for their health. All that, and what do Jill and Joe Biden do? They crank out a half a billion dollars for women’s health! What do you think of this? Does it show that gynocentrism runs silent and deep?

If you have even the slightest doubt about this be sure to check out Jim Nuzzo’s substack article that lays out the facts around gynocentrism and biomedical research.

https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/national-international/jill-biden-500-million-plan-womens-health/3978109/?os=icxa75gdubbewzke8c&ref=app



Here’s a look at the beginning of the article:



First lady Jill Biden on Monday unveiled a new set of actions to address health inequities faced by women in the United States, plans that include spending at least $500 million annually on women's health research. Jill Biden made the announcement at this year’s Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in New York, moments before the organization honored President Joe Biden with the 2024 Clinton Global Citizen Award. “He's provided a playbook for getting things done,” former President Bill Clinton, said as he presented the award. “We honor him today, not just for what he's accomplished, but for the way he has done it.” President Biden, standing next to his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton, joked, “This is what you call being trapped.” In his short remarks, he then called Jill Biden's announcement one of the most substantial of his administration. The additional government spending will mainly come from the Department of Defense, which provides medical care to more than 230,000 active duty military women and nearly 2 million military retirees, as well as their family members. The research will focus on why these women experience endocrine, hematological and other immunity-related disorders twice as often as men. “Women are really hungry for this kind of information,” Jill Biden said. “We don't have the answers.”

Another change will take effect next week, with a new policy that includes women's health at every step of the research funded by Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, which funded 751 grants last year to study Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, lupus, orthopedic and musculoskeletal injuries, and various cancers.

