The argument usually goes something like this: Feminist discusses domestic violence with an emphasis on men being the problem. The MRA responds that men are indeed victims of domestic violence and yet they don't have any services available when they are victimized. Feminist says that men are only a tiny fraction of the victims. Then she gets read the research quoted by her own feminists, that says men are at least a third of the victims. It's at this point that the magic happens. What does she say?

If you want services for men you need to build them just like WE built this for women.

This implies all sorts of things, one of which is that she was involved in the actual building process as were lots of other women. This of course is nonsense. Who built the services for women? MEN. Who legislated the money to do this? MEN. Who paid the taxes to make that happen? Men. Who actually built the systems with brick and mortar? MEN. I am betting she didn't lift a finger but it is an easy ploy on her part to say this. It immediately puts the burden on men to do their part! LOL! Of course it implies that the problem is the fault of men. Importantly, it also relieves her of any responsibility since she has "already done the work."

But why is it that it is so easy for her to say this and why is it that systems get built for women only? Gynocentrism. When women ask for things men will jump in to help. They want to give women services particularly if it has to do with making her safe. But do women have a similar urge for men's safety? No. Women don't seem to have much interest at all in making sure that men are safe. This makes it clear that gynocentrism is involved. Men geared to do things for women but women not usually geared to do things for men. (The needs of women are a call to action, the needs of men are, well, taboo.) Women are geared to do things for their children but not usually the men in the same way.

So when women ask for assistance of some kind it is usually a downhill trip. It might take a while but her concerns are heard and her needs are attended to. So here is a pic of the downhill trip women have when asking for things from blue pill men

But what does it look like when men try and ask for things for men? I have been involved in many situations where men were asking for assistance in one way or another. Men tend to not like to do that, but when they do what do they get? Resistance!

The difference between the two is large. Most women don't have a clue how hard it is to get things for men. Their only experience has been the hard fight to get things for women. And it is a hard fight but for men it is nearly an impossible fight. Most will likely assume that it is the same difficulty for both women and men but they are incorrect due to their limited experience and their own gynocentrism.

The point is to let both men and women know that trying to get services for men is a very difficult task and one that rarely succeeds. It wouldn’t hurt to let our legislators know this also. Gynocentrism runs silent and it runs deep.

