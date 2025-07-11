MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nrjnigel's avatar
Nrjnigel
13h

In the late 1970s I went to a talk given by then then celebrated Domestic Violence campaigner, Erin Pizzey. The founder of the Refuge charity. At that talk she outlined her experiences in her refuges for women, and her attempts to open the first for men. A few years later her book "Prone to Violence" expanded on her talk (at my University). Risk factors were experience of or seeing abuse as a child, alcoholism, drug dependency, financial stress and violence outside the home. In her talk she pointed out these were true for female perpetrators too hence her attempts to make available Refuge services for men and boys. She wanted in particular to "break the cycle" that she'd observed whereby children of abusive parent/s might reproduce the same patterns in their relationships. Partly because her parents had had a mutually abusive relationship which was visited on their daughters. Fast forward 15 years or so and a couple in my wider family were involved with social services. The actual circumstances were that the wife's growing dependence on drugs made her behaviour erratic and abusive towards her husband and their two children. In seeking help in fact services labelled him as the abuser, because of an ideological position that even his attempts to get help were "controlling" as were such obvious steps as hiding money from her or trying to stop her going out to connect with her dealers. This wilful misreading continued until her behaviour became so bad she was arrested and imprisoned. A grudging recognition of the truth meant the husband then had custody of his step daughter and son. And though mentally damaged held himself together long enough to see them grow into adulthood. Though he remained fragile and died rather prematurely after bouts of mental illness. Had a more human and sensible approach been taken, time and resources devoted to trying to prove him an abusive controlling man could have been applied to helping his increasingly vulnerable wife with the problems that fuelled her abusive behaviour. Two children may have grown up with their parents, who themselves might have lived longer (needless to say imprisonment did little to address the mother's addictions).

This was my "red pill" experience as I found that though often the "risk factors" named all those years earlier by Erin Pizzey were still used, 15 years later they were applied in a framework that assumed these only applied to males and were linked by a desire to control and dominate, again a desire only males had. So we are talking of a lecture and book 45 years ago, research that repeatedly confirms Erin Pizzey's experiences and observation for at least the 30 years I've taken an interest in this issue. Yet even the charity Erin Pizzey founded as well as all the vast investment in services and policies from public money is based on the feminist analysis that only men can be abusive and this is always the intention. This ideology causing incalculable damage to men, to boys and girls, and women too.

It's like the movie "Child 55" where in Stalin's perfect socialist state murder cannot exist, so pursuing a serial killer of children is a crime itself. Based on fact the truth is many murders went uninvestigated or punished because ideology said no such thing could happen.

The remarkable thing to me as how, in the last 30 years I've taken an interest and supported the small charities for men, that overall public policy remains completely dominated by the ideology that only men are abusive and this is intentional while no women can be nor can they have any problems that are not caused by their controlling Male partners/husbands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marcel Abrahamsohn's avatar
Marcel Abrahamsohn
16h

Being a survivor of three divorces, two of which were in another country on the other side of the globe, I have an oversupply of stories of IPV for which I received zero help, zero support, many rejections, and even sometimes severe reprimands for daring to reach out for help. The laws against gender discrimination apply only if the woman is the victim of discrimination. If it's against a man, tough luck, guy; maybe in the Next World it will be better.

I might add that a religious friend of mine in Israel told me that it is written in the Talmud that a man who has had a bad wife will never see Hell. If that's really true, then I've got it made in the Next World! There's only one catch: I have to die to collect the reward. Just one more case in which the man suffers and gets no help unless there really is an afterlife; doesn't sound very promising, does it?

I posted a quote from Ecclesiastes here on Substack. If it has been taken down, I can guess what sort of person took it down. It expresses the truth in undisguised style. However, the words of William Blake come to mind: "A truth that's told with bad intent beats all the lies you can invent." So once again, if the man is honest, he's branded as the bad guy. That's the kind of "fairness" that men face in life today. I have written abundantly on this subject, but if I ever write an autobiography, it will have to be an encyclopedia to cover all the nightmarish incidents I have faced, almost always because of female spouses who knew that they will rarely, if ever, face any kind of punishment for their misdeeds. It's no surprise to me that the male suicide rate is higher; finding no reliable support during hard times makes death sound appealing to many who have just had enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Tom Golden and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Golden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture