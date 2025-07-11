Male victims of intimate partner violence: Insights from twenty years of research
Denise Hines
Denise Hines has been doing research on men and DV for many years. This brief article is a summary of much of what she has helped us understand. Her research on how men are treated by domestic violence shelters and police is classic as is the remainder of her work on men and DV. My hat is off to her.
The article can be found online here:
https://www.openaccessgovernment.org/article/male-victims-of-intimate-partner-violence-insights-from-twenty-years-of-research/193401/
Male victims of intimate partner violence: Insights from twenty years of research
Denise A. Hines, Ph.D., Enochs Endowed Professor of Social Work at the College of Public Health, George Mason University, explores the often-overlooked issue of male victims of intimate partner violence (IPV)
Men’s victimization from intimate partner violence (IPV) has been documented since the first US population-based study in 1975. (1) A review of 246 studies (2011–2022) found that 11.8% of men experience physical IPV, compared to 14.6% of women. (2) Despite decades of evidence, there is limited recognition of male IPV victims.
Global data confirm that men represent a substantial proportion of IPV victims. In the US, 47.3% of men report experiencing IPV in their lifetime, accounting for 46.9% of all IPV victims.(3) In Canada, 2.9% of men and 1.7% of women experienced IPV in their current relationships.(4) In New Zealand, nearly equal percentages of men (29.9%) and women (30.9%) reported lifetime IPV. (5) Australia (6) and the UK (7) report that roughly one-third of IPV victims are men. France and Portugal report that 25-28% of official IPV cases involve male victims. (8,9) In Africa, male victimization is also substantial; for example, 43.6% of IPV victims in Uganda (10) and 31% of victims in Sierra Leone (11) are men. In Asia, men represent one-third of IPV victims in Korea. (12)
Men’s experiences of physical IPV range from minor acts to life-threatening violence, with most acts being minor. (13–15) However, men are sometimes subject to severe assaults and are significantly more likely than women to be attacked with knives, thrown objects, and blunt instruments. (16) Interview studies describe extreme tactics, such as attacks during sleep, hammer assaults, stabbings, and being locked out in freezing temperatures. (17–19) Although women in opposite-sex relationships have higher injury rates, men still represent a substantial portion of IPV-related injuries. (20,21) Two US studies of male IPV victims found over 70% reported injuries, with about one-third of victims needing medical attention. (22,23)
Sexual IPV experienced by men includes forced penetration and threats of violence to compel sex, sometimes involving beatings, restraints, or choking. (24,25) When sexual and physical IPV co-occur, risk increases significantly. (25)
Studies also document psychological IPV – including name-calling, threats, and property destruction – and controlling behaviors like monitoring, isolation, and online surveillance. (19,26) Gaslighting, pregnancy coercion (e.g., sabotaging birth control), and financial abuse (e.g., draining bank accounts) are also reported. (17,18,24,27)
Legal/administrative IPV, such as false accusations, misuse of restraining orders, and reputation damage, disproportionately affects men. (26,28)
Many report post-separation parental alienation. (19,29,30) These tactics are enabled by stereotypes that men are always the aggressors.
Health impacts of IPV
Male IPV victims can experience serious health consequences. A greater frequency of physical, psychological, and controlling IPV – and injury – is significantly associated with PTSD symptoms, (31) with nearly 58% of male victims exceeding a clinical threshold for PTSD.
Research that included sexual and legal/administrative IPV showed that while all IPV types predicted poor health, the strongest unique predictors were controlling behaviors, legal/ administrative IPV, sexual IPV, and injury. (23) Additional studies found male victims reported significantly more health issues – including PTSD, depression, and cardiovascular problems – than non-victimized men. (32)
In qualitative studies, men describe social exclusion, legal entrapment, and reputational destruction through false accusations. (33–35) Many endured fear, shame, emasculation, and suicidal thoughts. (17,18,26,36) Fatherhood impacts are the most painful. Men describe being falsely accused of child abuse or alienated from their children by partners who used lies or legal tactics to interfere with the relationship. (18,19,27,30,33)
Barriers to accessing help
IPV against men is often minimized or dismissed, despite clear evidence of harm. Media portrayals frequently trivialize and humorize male victimization. (37,38) Traditional gender norms equate victimization with weakness and masculinity with strength, making it difficult for men to recognize abuse or seek help. (35,39) These beliefs contribute to confusion, shame, and prolonged entrapment in abusive relationships. (40,41) Additional internal barriers, such as shame and fear of appearing ‘unmanly,’ compound the problem. (39,42)
External barriers stem from societal norms and stereotypes about who is a ‘real’ IPV victim; i.e., the dominant belief that IPV is perpetrated by men against women to maintain patriarchy. (43) This framework shapes public perception and professional response.
Misconceptions that male victimization is less frequent and less serious, and that men are more blameworthy, are common among judges, (44) police, (45) and mental health providers. (46) Consequently, male victims often feel invisible and unsupported. (19,36) IPV services – typically designed for women – may feel unwelcoming. (42,47)
Experiences seeking help
Research highlights male victims’ negative experiences with police. Among male IPV victims in the US, 56% of those who called police rated them as ‘not at all helpful,’ and male victims were just as likely to be arrested as their partners. (48) Across various countries, men report being ridiculed, (49,50) being dismissed despite visible injuries, (49) not being believed, (41) and/or police not responding to calls.(34,42,51) Sometimes, victims were threatened with arrest or falsely arrested. (27,52)
Mainstream domestic violence (DV) agencies have also failed to support male victims. Men frequently encounter disbelief, are accused of being perpetrators, and are denied services. (48,49) Men are told to “man up,” blamed for their abuse, or labeled as aggressors. (50,53) Such negative encounters lead to internalized self- blame and reduced willingness to seek future help. (40) Nearly half of male IPV victims in the US who contacted DV agencies were told support was only for women, and over 40% were accused of being abusers. (48) These negative encounters are linked to increased rates of PTSD, depression, and suicidality. (48,54)
Available services
In response to these barriers, DV services focused on men have emerged (55) but are limited globally. (56) In the US, only two shelters are exclusively for men. (55) Canada opened its first men’s DV shelter in 2021. (57) The UK has two male-focused helplines with limited hours and only 40 dedicated shelter spots across 37 organizations. (58) Australia’s MensLine provides some support. (57) Despite how scarce and underfunded these resources are, research on male-specific DV services is largely positive, (59–61) which underscores the importance of expanding gender- specific and gender-inclusive services. (60,61) Such responses include addressing masculinity norms, fatherhood, and coping styles. (61) Providers must be trained in gender-sensitive care, using inclusive language and portraying both men and women as potential victims and perpetrators. Practitioners must also examine their own gender-based biases. (61,62)
Current research agenda
We are currently conducting studies on Latino and Black male IPV victims’ experiences in the US. Most existing research focuses on majority populations or aggregates all participants, often overlooking the unique challenges likely faced by male IPV victims from minoritized backgrounds. Our current work seeks to identify and better understand these issues. To learn more, contact me at dhines2@gmu.edu. A research website is under development and will be linked here: https://publichealth.gmu.edu/profiles/dhines2.
In the late 1970s I went to a talk given by then then celebrated Domestic Violence campaigner, Erin Pizzey. The founder of the Refuge charity. At that talk she outlined her experiences in her refuges for women, and her attempts to open the first for men. A few years later her book "Prone to Violence" expanded on her talk (at my University). Risk factors were experience of or seeing abuse as a child, alcoholism, drug dependency, financial stress and violence outside the home. In her talk she pointed out these were true for female perpetrators too hence her attempts to make available Refuge services for men and boys. She wanted in particular to "break the cycle" that she'd observed whereby children of abusive parent/s might reproduce the same patterns in their relationships. Partly because her parents had had a mutually abusive relationship which was visited on their daughters. Fast forward 15 years or so and a couple in my wider family were involved with social services. The actual circumstances were that the wife's growing dependence on drugs made her behaviour erratic and abusive towards her husband and their two children. In seeking help in fact services labelled him as the abuser, because of an ideological position that even his attempts to get help were "controlling" as were such obvious steps as hiding money from her or trying to stop her going out to connect with her dealers. This wilful misreading continued until her behaviour became so bad she was arrested and imprisoned. A grudging recognition of the truth meant the husband then had custody of his step daughter and son. And though mentally damaged held himself together long enough to see them grow into adulthood. Though he remained fragile and died rather prematurely after bouts of mental illness. Had a more human and sensible approach been taken, time and resources devoted to trying to prove him an abusive controlling man could have been applied to helping his increasingly vulnerable wife with the problems that fuelled her abusive behaviour. Two children may have grown up with their parents, who themselves might have lived longer (needless to say imprisonment did little to address the mother's addictions).
This was my "red pill" experience as I found that though often the "risk factors" named all those years earlier by Erin Pizzey were still used, 15 years later they were applied in a framework that assumed these only applied to males and were linked by a desire to control and dominate, again a desire only males had. So we are talking of a lecture and book 45 years ago, research that repeatedly confirms Erin Pizzey's experiences and observation for at least the 30 years I've taken an interest in this issue. Yet even the charity Erin Pizzey founded as well as all the vast investment in services and policies from public money is based on the feminist analysis that only men can be abusive and this is always the intention. This ideology causing incalculable damage to men, to boys and girls, and women too.
It's like the movie "Child 55" where in Stalin's perfect socialist state murder cannot exist, so pursuing a serial killer of children is a crime itself. Based on fact the truth is many murders went uninvestigated or punished because ideology said no such thing could happen.
The remarkable thing to me as how, in the last 30 years I've taken an interest and supported the small charities for men, that overall public policy remains completely dominated by the ideology that only men are abusive and this is intentional while no women can be nor can they have any problems that are not caused by their controlling Male partners/husbands.
Being a survivor of three divorces, two of which were in another country on the other side of the globe, I have an oversupply of stories of IPV for which I received zero help, zero support, many rejections, and even sometimes severe reprimands for daring to reach out for help. The laws against gender discrimination apply only if the woman is the victim of discrimination. If it's against a man, tough luck, guy; maybe in the Next World it will be better.
I might add that a religious friend of mine in Israel told me that it is written in the Talmud that a man who has had a bad wife will never see Hell. If that's really true, then I've got it made in the Next World! There's only one catch: I have to die to collect the reward. Just one more case in which the man suffers and gets no help unless there really is an afterlife; doesn't sound very promising, does it?
I posted a quote from Ecclesiastes here on Substack. If it has been taken down, I can guess what sort of person took it down. It expresses the truth in undisguised style. However, the words of William Blake come to mind: "A truth that's told with bad intent beats all the lies you can invent." So once again, if the man is honest, he's branded as the bad guy. That's the kind of "fairness" that men face in life today. I have written abundantly on this subject, but if I ever write an autobiography, it will have to be an encyclopedia to cover all the nightmarish incidents I have faced, almost always because of female spouses who knew that they will rarely, if ever, face any kind of punishment for their misdeeds. It's no surprise to me that the male suicide rate is higher; finding no reliable support during hard times makes death sound appealing to many who have just had enough.