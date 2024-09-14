Men Behind Closed Doors: Stories for Survival
A documentary on male victims of domestic violence
This is a very powerful video on male victims of domestic violence. I highly recommend you have a look and spread it far and wide. I wish he would have left out the reference to the mankind project which is now basically a feminist group but that is a tiny criticism in a flood of good, honest, hard hitting information about men and domestic violence. The men’s stories are brutally real and moving. This one should win prizes.
Thanks for highlighting this excellent video!