This is a very powerful video on male victims of domestic violence. I highly recommend you have a look and spread it far and wide. I wish he would have left out the reference to the mankind project which is now basically a feminist group but that is a tiny criticism in a flood of good, honest, hard hitting information about men and domestic violence. The men’s stories are brutally real and moving. This one should win prizes.

