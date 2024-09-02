As hard as feminists try to make the red pill movement about hating women they fail to do this at every turn. Why? Because the red pill is not about hate, it is about men waking up to their value as human beings. The default state for men in our culture is what is known as the blue pill attitude. What does this say? It says that a man's value is based on how well he accomplishes things, how much money he accumulates, how much education he gets, and on and on. It is based on winners and losers in the status game. What is the status game about? It's about getting the girl. The higher a man's status the more likely the top females will be attracted to him. So men live in a hierarchy that is based on status and it is very common for men to view their own humanity, their own value, based on the status they have been able to achieve. That's the blue pill idea. A man's value is based on his status. This is reinforced by women's choices of men. How many women do you know who choose to marry the really sweet and smart man who is nearly indigent? Zero. Not enough status. Women want someone who can take care of them, their needs, and their children. The indigent guy just wouldn't work even though he is a really nice guy, great with children and other characteristics that women like. And yes, he is in touch with his feelings.

Then along comes the red pill and men start recognizing their own worth outside of succeeding, outside of status, outside of being a provider and protector. He has worth. The worth is not based on his doing, it is based on his being. He begins to see value in his being, simply for being a man. What happens to men when they start recognizing this? They start to protect themselves from traps that had not previously been seen. They start recognizing when they are being used and not really valued. They are more aware of any abusive behaviours towards themselves since they realize they have worth and a person with worth deserves respect and civil treatment. A person who values themselves also calls out those who are abusive towards him. They start to see how the world has slotted them into roles that are in many ways worthwhile but also confining. They begin to see the many double standards that our culture places on men that are paired with the cultural expectations that go along with being a man. Needless to say if any man questions the necessity of these cultural expectations he is surely barraged with messages that question his manhood. If men dare to step out of this set of roles, this blue pill way of being, they are attacked.

So, do women have a vested interest in men sticking with the blue pill?

