MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
3h

It's not just an artificiality of civilization; it's hardwired. Several decades ago I saw a car sitting beside the Interstate, on fire, windows up. By the time I got stopped and reached it, there were already four men on scene, breaking out the driver's side window and pulling out the driver through the flames. Women on the scene? Not a one.

Witness any video of danger; the men run toward it; the women run away, and even when they manage to get their fears under control, they are discombobulated messes - witness the Secret Service agents in Butler, PA, during the attempted assassination of Trump, thrashing around and basically just in the way. Or the female police officers who shoot the wrong person during arrests. It's not their line of work, and not their fault. I didn't invent biology; it's just how it is.

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Guest007's avatar
Guest007
9m

The U.S. military is currently 18% female. And the last year of the draft was 1973 which means that the youngest person in the U.S. to ever be subjected to the draft is more than 70 years old. According to Google AI: Active federal prosecutions of draft non-registrants effectively ceased in the 1980s after the government brought a total of only 20 cases against vocal or conscientious resisters.

That the MRA make a big deal out of selective service shows how hard they struggle to find real issues to talk about. See Andrew Wilson. Modern warfare and nuclear weapons has basically ended for a country like the U.S. to ever have a draft.

And one can argue that one of the biggest mistakes South Korea has made in government policy is mandatory service for males while no mandatory service for females.

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