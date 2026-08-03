MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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David Shackleton's avatar
David Shackleton
6h

Tom, this is an excellent introduction to the concept, but I think it would benefit from some practical grounding - either illustrative examples or statistical data. I realize you are going to talk about operational aspects in the next chapter, but you need something in this one so people can recognize exactly what you mean by the concept.

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1 reply by Tom Golden
Tim Brown's avatar
Tim Brown
5m

This is a little off topic. But I notice a news story about US Senator Bernie Moreno and his ex son-in-law U.S. Representative Max Miller. Congressman Miller has been accused of abusing his ex-wife and daughter. Naturally, everyone, men included are throwing Congressman Miller under the Bus. Men should be making noise and demanding some proof before everyone assumes Miller is guilty. Of course, men are silent.

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