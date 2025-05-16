MenAreGood Substack

Eric Francis
21h

Heads I win, tails you lose!

Sam Wheeler-Brown
8h

Firstly, stereotypes are not harmful to anyone who fosters a little self confidence and fortitude. In fact, they often inform us of social and cultural truths through the means of humour and implicit meaning that past generations were much better at navigating. They’re often based on wisdom that may well outline negative traits about those concerned, but ultimately speak to natural tendencies that we are a long way off of evolving out of.

Moreover, this wave of using the most negative male stereotypes as norms for the whole, are part of a wider move to demonise and medicate men out of their masculine selves in order to create a more feminine and easily controlled male species. Men are still, and will forever be, the biggest threat to anyone looking to control our society, as when all is said and done, we will still be the ones who wield the physical strength and sacrificial will to wrestle the power out of the hands of those who tyrannise the whole.

As has been the case since time began, our society and modernity itself will come crashing down around us one day. And when the lights go out and the aircon is long gone, the feminists and the Karens in HR will resume the roles they were trying to deny whether they like it or not. Because we’re all still just animals at the core. And their crusade can only end in the destruction of our species. I don’t relish the thought of it any more than they do, but at least we might have the chance to live as intended and lean into each other as we should once again.

