This video examines the damage caused by feminists in positions of national power in Sweden. The title, Cancel Nation: How Well-Meaning Women and Fake Feminists Brought Down the Most Liberal Nation, appears to be written by someone attempting to excuse or rationalize the pathological decisions of Sweden's feminized legislators. However, the content speaks for itself.

The comments section of the video is particularly revealing. Here’s one from a Swedish man who has had enough:

3 months ago (edited)

As a Swedish man who warned about this and was fired, shamed, shunned, canceled, and excluded for doing so, all I will say at this point is: You wanted this at my expense, Swedish women. Now that you lose your rights, don’t you DARE come begging me for help. I will no longer defend you. You don’t deserve me. You are on your own. I must protect myself from you.

Many commenters noted that these were not “fake” feminists but the genuine variety. I agree. This video offers a stark look at the consequences of allowing feminist ideologies to dominate national policy. We must work to limit feminist and woke influence and call it out whenever possible.