This video examines the damage caused by feminists in positions of national power in Sweden. The title, Cancel Nation: How Well-Meaning Women and Fake Feminists Brought Down the Most Liberal Nation, appears to be written by someone attempting to excuse or rationalize the pathological decisions of Sweden's feminized legislators. However, the content speaks for itself.
The comments section of the video is particularly revealing. Here’s one from a Swedish man who has had enough:
3 months ago (edited)
As a Swedish man who warned about this and was fired, shamed, shunned, canceled, and excluded for doing so, all I will say at this point is: You wanted this at my expense, Swedish women. Now that you lose your rights, don’t you DARE come begging me for help. I will no longer defend you. You don’t deserve me. You are on your own. I must protect myself from you.
Many commenters noted that these were not “fake” feminists but the genuine variety. I agree. This video offers a stark look at the consequences of allowing feminist ideologies to dominate national policy. We must work to limit feminist and woke influence and call it out whenever possible.
That’s so funny that you released this now Tom, and I’m so glad you did, I just watched this doc on Friday and am preparing an overview of the feminist situation in Norway going through the measures that have been taken since the 2000s and what the outcomes are. I will include Sweden as well for good measure. It’s about time people stopped idealizing the Scandinavian egalitarianism!
Excellent doc! There's a misunderstanding of the need for acceptance of and participation in the baseline values of a host culture by both the new guests and the permissive hosts. One takes off their shoes in Japan, one attends school with girls in Sweden. period. The fact that the virtue of "adab" (sense of etiquette which lead to chivalry) and right relations was a foundational part of Iranian and Middle Eastern culture and is now left on the wayside, shows how far Islamic culture has fallen from great understanding in its current sociopolitical form.