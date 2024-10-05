This is a post from Political Nomad that has a look at feminism and women. I think this is a serious and insightful look at the damage that has been done from the feminist blob.

Of course every member of a family should be cherished. But, the actual effects of feminism has throttled our families. Broken homes create terrible insecurity. That insecurity equals dependence on many harmful elements. And as it has for many these days, in the complete devotion and dependency on the state.

All adults should have personal independence. But the reality is, rather than bonding and building stronger communities, feminism has made men and women serial adversaries who compete for supremacy. That's not a viable way to create healthy society, or a familial model. It's toxic.

The vacuum

Within the space in the home where women (and now men too) once were is a vacuum. Being filled with ever more spiritual, social propaganda, and state control. Exposing whole families to addiction, moral degradation and spiritual attack.

There never was a thing wrong with women doing women's work. Rather than elevating women within their station - feminism has taken them utterly out of context and placed a massive burden upon the culture at large. Particularly in marriage and family life. Even in families where no actual feminism is being wielded, there is an ingrained distrust. A power struggle that appears based on the growing feminist culture that is deeply rooted in past grievance. We are broken people. We have all been wronged. But most particularly by these insidious temptations of false liberty and equality.

One of the key factors in socialism and communism is the destruction of the nuclear family. The idea is that there should be nothing but our dependent identity within the state, as the state. Where the state itself supplants the role of family, as our only authority. And thus, takes the role as sole definer of our human relationships. Complete submission, not to each other in utmost respect. But to the monopoly of coercion and injustice that is the state.

Eve and the fruit

We women believed the lie. And like all lies it failed miserably. Lies always offer us a helping hand and then slap us in the face. At best.

I can only apologize for my part in the fracus. I’m sorely grieved I ever believed in the bitter lie of feminism. I have repented. And continue to do so. God, please restore us who are willing to learn and know the truth so that we can become truly free.