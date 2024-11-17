PRESS RELEASE

The Fall of Kamala Harris and the Global Rise of Toxic Feminism

November 18, 2024 – The defeat of Kamala Harris has triggered an outpouring of feminist behaviors such as online meltdowns, scornful invectives (“misogynist”), and threats of bodily harm (1). Social media has seen a spike in online videos promoting the use of Aqua Tofana, a tasteless poison that women used in the 17th century to poison their husbands. One Aqua Tofana video registered 1.3 million Likes since November 5. (2)

Hours after the election results were announced, feminists launched a 4B Movement, which advocates for No marriage, No childbirth, No dating, and No sex by women (3). 4B originated in South Korea, which not surprisingly, now has the world’s lowest fertility rate, triggering fears of population collapse (4). The 4B Movement is a dystopian recipe for “loneliness, bitterness, and depression,” observes writer Conn Carroll (5).

In October, social commentator Roni Fouks released an eye-opening video on Toxic Femininity: The Four Dark Truths Nobody Told You (6). Fouks outlines the four archetypes of toxic female behavior:

Femme Fatale: Women who use their sexuality to exploit or harm others. For example, Only Fans models who hyper-sexualize themselves; and young women who seduce a wedded man with the aim of destroying the marriage. Devouring Mother: Overprotective women who stifle the independence of their children or others. As Erich Neumann wrote in The Great Mother, “it is the aspect of the mother that binds and restricts, that holds the individual in a grip of dependency and helplessness.” (7) Eternal Daughter: Women who remain dependent and childlike, and manipulate others by refusing to take responsibility. Fouks reveals, “the problem happens when girls develop a dependence on others to such an extent that they are no longer in touch with their internal compass, opinion, or their own personality.” Mean Girls: Women who engage in aggression, such as social exclusion, manipulation, and overtly hateful behavior. Fouks explains, “Female aggression is often indirect, subtle. It’s the insult veiled in a compliment….It’s smiling to your face, but talking behind your back.”

Indeed, feminists around the world have long engaged in behaviors that many would consider to be toxic:

Near-obsession with the notion of “patriarchal oppression,” when in fact it’s men who globally, are lagging behind women on a host of social indicators (8).

Disregard for the well-being of men, e.g., Hillary Clinton’s wild statement, “Women have always been the primary victims of war. Women lose their husbands, their fathers, their sons in combat.” (9)

Denial of female-perpetrated domestic violence against men (10).

Women who engage in toxic behaviors are deserving of our compassion. For the sake of all, let us hope that these persons seek professional help to thwart their destructive impulses.

The Domestic Abuse and Violence International Alliance – DAVIA — consists of 172 member organizations from 37 countries in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. DAVIA seeks to ensure that domestic violence and abuse polices are science-based, family-affirming, and gender-inclusive. https://endtodv.org/coalitions/davia/

