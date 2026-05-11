MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Conrad Riker's avatar
Conrad Riker
2h

Gamma bias.

Birkenhead protocol.

Most men in history did not reproduce, they were the slaves and soldiers.

Men would be vigilant if walking about with a bundle of cash. Women are vigilant as they walk around with a baby maker and golden vagina.

Vagina is Latin for scabbard, i.e. a sword sheath.

The women who were overt and truthful did not pass their genes on in sufficient numbers. The deceitful women acquired beta male resources and alpha male genetics.

Today, state sponsored gamma bias protects and validates womens deceit of mass paternity discrepancy.

One third of women have killed a child.

One third of court ordered paternity tests come back negative.

Women have majority Suffrage and votes for more taxes because only men are net tax payers as a group and only women are net lifetime welfare recipients as a group.

The central pillar of the welfare industrial complex is child support. Enforced by an unconstitutional court applying an unconscionable contract. The state pays women to discard men, retaining sexual access to his wallet, while reserving her vagina for other men.

Several billion children have been killed by their mothers since infanticide was legalized around 1970 and pushed globally.

Women show no contrition or repentance.

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
1h

Women have beat the drum for "equality" my entire life - and of course, well before that - so perhaps, while taking into account real sex differences, there should be what Bill Maher might call, "new rules."

1) If the US military draft is revived, then make it universal:

- both men and women

- exceptions for pregnancy or with children

- no combat roles for women in areas where direct physical confrontation is likely, i.e. infantry. Anything else is on the table - pilot, sailor, etc.

2) Complete revamping of all "family law" in all states

- since the marriage contract is just that, breaking it requires demonstration of fault - i.e., eliminate no-fault divorce. Infidelity, financial profligacy, abuse, etc. are grounds. Whoever files bears the burden of proving fault.

- no automatic preference for either parent in child custody

- automatic DNA testing of all newborns, with failure automatic grounds for divorce

- adopt Virginia's family law on assets: any asset that you did not actively manage during the marriage, whether passively managed (i.e. index funds) or managed by third party, remains with that partner in divorce. (That one is near and dear to my divorced little heart, LOL)

Do these things and men will start taking on marriage again. Fail to do so, and the consequences are left to the reader to calculate.

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