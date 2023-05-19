The play instinct is in a wide variety of animals and has been found to have its own circuit in the mammalian brain. An important research finding is that play is essential for boys and without enough of it, they have developmental problems. Some researchers are recommending that primary schools start their day with 30 minutes of rough and tumble play. Big improvement over Ritalin! Men are good, as are you!

Jaak Panksepp book https://www.amazon.com/Archaeology-Mind-Neuroevolutionary-Interpersonal-Neurobiology-ebook/dp/B007HXFCIS

The Necessity of Rough and Tumble Play