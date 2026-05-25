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Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D.
18h

Tom once again I appreciate your highlighting of important neglected research.

If I may: the male DV victim is socially invisible. His existence is a threat to the dominant Sexual Revolutionary Grand Narrative. I can think of other groups who are similarly invisible and hence revictimized. Women who regret their abortions or who suffer emotionally from them. Men and women who have left pride behind. Men who have bees sexually victimized by other men.

We aren’t allowed to talk about these people and their suffering. And the junk science in these fields is appalling.

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1 reply by Tom Golden
Steve M's avatar
Steve M
1d

It freaking amazes me how we have to tip toe around how truly awful society, and women in general, have treated men. Even in the cases where the evidence is revealed, we have to let the members of the reportedly non egotistical gender save all the face.

There is no science where women dominate.

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