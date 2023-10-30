Men are nearly 80% of completed suicides and no one seems to care. The public, mental health professionals, researchers, all of them. This video takes a male friendly look at what is not seen or discussed in the mainstream.
Part Two
The Truth About Male Suicide: Part Two
Part two looks into the connection of a man's biology, his hierarchical nature and the devaluation of men and how this impacts his greater likelihood of committing suicide. If you haven‘t seen part one, you can see it here.
