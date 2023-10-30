MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
13
4

The Truth About Male Suicide

recorded 2017
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
Oct 30, 2023
13
4
Share

Men are nearly 80% of completed suicides and no one seems to care. The public, mental health professionals, researchers, all of them. This video takes a male friendly look at what is not seen or discussed in the mainstream.

Part Two

The Truth About Male Suicide: Part Two

Tom Golden
·
November 15, 2023
The Truth About Male Suicide: Part Two

Part two looks into the connection of a man's biology, his hierarchical nature and the devaluation of men and how this impacts his greater likelihood of committing suicide. If you haven‘t seen part one, you can see it here.

Read full story

Share

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Tom Golden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture