Understanding Men #8 Hierarchy, a look under the hood

Tom Golden
Jan 02, 2024

This video looks under the hood of hierarchy. It starts off quickly going through a number of male animals and their hierarchical natures. You will be surprised by the various animals including the Dung Beetle, Lightning Bug, Porpoise and many others. Yes, these males are hierarchical and the video tells you just how. It then goes on to have a quick look at the competer/chooser dynamic that underlies hierarchy. It finishes off by looking at the history of hierarchy in the hunter gatherers cultures and how that set the stage for our present situation. Next week we will focus solely on human males and their experience in the hierarchy.
https://menaregood.substack.com/p/understanding-men-7-hierarchy

https://menaregood.substack.com/p/understanding-men-9-the-competence


