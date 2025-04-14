Where Have They Gone?

I Think I might have found the Holy Grail: The way out for men in the short term. I keep being asked “Where are the good women?”, “I can’t find a woman like my mother”,” Women nowadays are picky and difficult”, and many other questions and comments that reflect the very negative experience for men today. Especially when it comes to women and relationships. There is no doubt that for most men in our current times, pursuing modern women is an absolute waste of time. Here are some of the reasons why men are better off without a woman in this age:

Women are encouraged to make emotional decisions that only serve their feelings without any logical reasoning. One man told me, “She woke up one day and decided to break up with me after ten years because she wasn’t getting that “Feeling" anymore. Another guy said, “She decided to take the kids and leave, and live her life which means sleep around and break her family apart in the process, because she will be happier this way”. I can provide thousands of examples as to how modern women are given a green light to act upon their feelings with no regards to anything else. Your whole life investment in her, no matter how many years, can disappear in one minute. Why would any man invest in a risky project like this?

Telling women to go do whatever you want is pretty much telling them to: “go practice your hypergamous nature without remorse or consequence.” They call it “Equality for women”. Almost every modern woman who is average in everything (looks and personality) thinks she is god’s gift to humanity, Watching them talk about their demands and expectations is like watching a science fiction show with elements of comedy, until you realize that they think their delusion is very real. “I deserve a man who is tall, good looking, kind, has a great job, social status etc”. 95 precent of modern women are lining up in front of the same doors for just those guys.

The men they line up for—the top dogs—are taking turns with those women, and the women are completely okay with it. That’s just their nature. Their freedom from the male’s authority (The strong father and then the strong husband) exposed their nature. Women’s greatest enemies are their own free selves and the advice of other miserable women. They spend years getting pumped and dumped by the same men. Until they realize that they are getting older, and those top men do not want them for anything other than some fun. They realize that they want kids. So, they settle with the guy they never liked. And when you settle with someone you don’t like, it is easy to use them, disrespect them, and walk away.

That’s why women initiate over 70% of divorces—and an estimated 90% among college-educated women. In many cases, they simply never truly liked their husbands to begin with. The feminist society will tell her “You go girl, do whatever makes you happy”. The man ends up paying alimony and child support while she’s out looking for a stepdad—another simp willing to settle for her and play daddy to her kids. There are many of those simps, they are the reason why women are free to practice their manipulation and hypergamy openly in the first place.

And not only that, the so-called modern progressive feminist society wants you to be thankful that a 40-year-old woman who is overweight, comes with kids, attitude, masculine energy, and delusion aplenty, is giving you a slot in her planned ten simp dates for the coming week. Yup, you should be happy that your car will be the 201st one going in that tunnel which is wider than a highway. What can you do? You are an ok looking guy with an ok job. That is not good enough for any woman except the lazy obese ones or the older ones who carry all kinds of baggage and mental issues. All the other ones are standing in line, remember?

But this is all your fault, because you are the man. You need to step-up, grow taller and make a million bucks. We, the modern progressive society, will keep encouraging women and give them all the scholarships and jobs instead of men, but somehow you still need to make more money and pay for the date. So, what are we going to do? Get the good ones!

Yes, find a woman untouched by all that. Feminine, supportive, emotionally stable, average size, nurturing—a team player. A keeper. One who won’t just wake up one day and act on a fleeting feeling. You can find her—but odds are, she’s a few plane rides away from the Western world.

And even then, you’ll need to protect her—from the influence of modern women around her, at work, in the neighborhood. If you don’t, it’s only a matter of time before she’s handing you divorce papers, just like her new “brave,” “strong,” “successful” female friends.

But let’s talk short term. How are you supposed to be happy without the drama, the manipulation, the zero-return investment? That woman who brings none of that baggage—she’ll give you exactly what you want. And you’ll know exactly what she wants.

No drama. No games. No manipulation.

Sadly, in a society as degraded and hopeless as ours, the best woman you can meet—if you haven’t guessed already—is a prostitute.

______________________________________

The Red Pill Philosopher is a passionate advocate for men's rights. He is committed to raising awareness about issues such as father's rights, radical feminism, female nature, the challenges men face in family courts, and the growing gender inequality in almost all aspects of society. He seeks to empower men to reclaim their voice, their God given role in society, and stand up for their rights.

theredpillphilosopher@gmail.com