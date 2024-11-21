A heartening but sad tale of Irish women supporting male victims of domestic violence. The two twin young women to the right who are holding the banner experienced the death of their father from domestic violence. They have been working to bring awareness to the hidden problem of men being a significant portion of domestic violence victims but finding that the only resources are for women only. Thanks goes to DAVIA for spreading the word about this.

Around 30 women gathered in Belfast on Saturday to highlight concerns about a lack of support for male victims of domestic violence. The march was made up of women wearing fluorescent pink and included relatives of men who have been the victims. The twin daughters of west Belfast man Tony Browne, who was murdered by his girlfriend in 2022, were among those who attended. Bobbi-Leigh and Shannon McIlwaine say there “isn’t enough support services for men” who are going through domestic abuse relationships.

'Extremely hard for a man to come forward'

Mr Browne, 54, was at his home when he was stabbed to death by Wiktoria Maksymowicz. Bobbi-Leigh said her dad didn’t tell any of his family members what was happening. “He told one of his closest friends but made his friend promise not to tell me and my sister because he didn’t want anyone to know,” she added. The death of her father has had a "huge impact" on her, said Bobbi-Leigh. "There is not one day I’m not thinking about my dad and what he went through and thinking if it could have been prevented," she said. “It’s extremely hard for a man to come forward and say that he is being abused. There is a chance he won’t be believed, he will be laughed at. “Women coming out today to speak for men, that’s sending a powerful message. It shows we believe them and support them. There needs to be more support from Stormont.”

FAMILY

West Belfast man Tony Browne was murdered by his girlfriend Wiktoria Maksymowicz in 2022 The march was facilitated by the Men’s Alliance NI who are calling for a men’s refuge in Northern Ireland and more support from Stormont. In a statement, Stormont ministers said they have made it clear that domestic and sexual abuse transcends boundaries of gender, age, sexual orientation, and ethnicity. They have stressed their commitment to creating a society in Northern Ireland where domestic and sexual abuse are not tolerated, and where victims receive the support they need and where those responsible are held to account. The Department of Health also said it provides funding for a 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline, which is a confidential, freephone service available to any person impacted by domestic and sexual abuse in NI.

Shannon feels a men’s refuge is needed. “If my dad had have been able to go somewhere it may have given him the courage to leave,” she said. “It’s important that people come out today and show their support because domestic abuse isn’t a gendered issue and it needs to stop being stigmatised as a gendered issue.”

'Nowhere to go'

Carey Baxter from Men's Alliance says domestic violence is a societal issue. "Today is a women's only march and women are doing this on behalf of men. "We speak to men who are living in their cars or sofa surfing because they have nowhere to go." Mr Baxter said there is a huge gap in funding and services for men. "It's not about taking services away from women, it's about finding something extra for the men because those services are needed and we hear it every single day of the week in our support groups, but there is nothing there for them."

