Women Hitting the WALL - Loneliness Crisis
A video from Manosphere that offers numerous women talking about their lives and their loneliness. What do you think? Does this reflect the majority?
The wages for the sin of feminism is selfish, self-centered loneliness. Simple and to the point. Funny thing is all of this can be corrected by returning to traditional values ....which worked since the dawn of man. But then again, what do I know - I'm part of the patriarchy.
And apropos of picky: I once had a woman up for dinner as a first date. I am a pretty good cook, too. I let go of a career as a chef (including passing on acceptance at the Culinary Institute) to be a writer.
Anyway, I made her dinner...and she complained that I don't have a salt shaker. I keep my salt in a little tiny mason jar, so you can pinch the right amount. It works great. But she didn't like this. No other comment about the meal or the fact that I took a couple of hours of my life to prepare it for her.
Besides a girlfriend 2018-2022 who maybe cooked for me two or three times over a period of years, there have been exceedingly few times when a woman has made dinner for me/us (always in a committed relationship, and extremely rare).
I could come up with several individual events but I would have to go back to the 1990s for any consistency — my girlfriend in Germany, Maria, was happy to cook. That was about 26 years ago, in another country and culture.
Feminism — ain't it grand.