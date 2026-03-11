Live Streaming?
Are you interested in live streams on Substack? Janice Fiamengo, Hannah Spier, Jim Nuzzo, and I are considering doing some together, and I wanted to hear whether that is something you’d enjoy.
Jim and I have been testing the setup, and unfortunately there doesn’t seem to be a way to test it privately. So you may receive a notification for a livestream when it is really just the two of us learning the ropes. My apologies in advance for that.
We did some testing tonight and will likely test again tomorrow evening.
Here’s a poll to let us know your interest:
If you have an interest please put in the comments the topics that you would be most interested in.
Thanks!
The four of us are talking about possible topics to address or maybe a question and answer session. There are lots of ways this could go, including bringing in the experts you would like to interact with. Please do offer your ideas about this and what you might like.
Hi Tom. I generally prefer to read rather than watch, as this allows me to work around my unpredictable schedule. I would make the effort to watch a live stream, but it wouldn't be my preferred format.
Among other things, I'm interested in the misrepresentation of men in culture - films, television, advertising, news, music, even greetings cards. I'm sure you know exactly what I mean. This ties into what Nathanson and Young have described as the "teaching of contempt for men in popular culture". Put simply, modern Western culture indoctrinates society with the message that "women are wonderful and always right, men are worthless and always wrong". This is particularly harmful to boys, who certainly pick up on it. Instead of merely getting angry about this, however, we need to find ways to counter it.
Thanks, from here in the UK, for the excellent work you're doing, and special greetings to Janice Fiamengo, a true ally of men.