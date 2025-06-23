MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
9h

We see this all the time. When a man has an advantage over a woman...it is an outrage society must immediately address. When a woman has an advantage over a man...you are being misogynist for even mentioning the possibility of such a thing requiring you give up something to WOMEN for the harm you have caused by your observation.

Example: The university I attended in graduate school in the 1990's was a hot bed of FEMINAZI activity. The student body was 40% male:60% female. The feminists demanded that the university address the under enrollment of women in the College of Science and Engineering that was 75% male and 25% female. When it was pointed out the the gender imbalance was actually worse in the College of Liberal Arts 14% male:86%female...those making the point were called misogynists and calls for their removal from the university were very loud.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Stanley Lavery's avatar
David Stanley Lavery
8h

feminist double standard anti male sexism is why men are being discriminated against, governments are full of simp's and feminist hypocrites who only help women, i call it a matriarchy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Golden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture