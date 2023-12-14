Playback speed
Feminist Lies: The Old and The New

recorded 2021
Tom Golden
Dec 14, 2023
Have feminists continued their habit of bending, breaking, or omitting the truth? Has it gotten worse? Have a look at this video where Tom looks at one old lie and a set of new ones.

OECD Well Being Report -- Scroll down about halfway and look for the video with her picture in the upper right corner.

http://www.oecd.org/statistics/how-s-life-23089679.htm

More info on moral typecasting or precarious manhood

For more information on Moral Typecasting, use this link:

98 Comments
