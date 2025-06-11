SMC - Single Mothers by Choice





Though recorded some time ago, (2021) this piece is still highly relevant. It exposes how the media and feminist narratives deliberately elevate women at the expense of children, pushing a one-sided story that causes real harm.

Tom has a look at the growing trend to glorify single mothers and especially the SMC or Single Mothers by Choice idea that the media is pushing. This of course, is way off base considering the huge amount of fatherlessness research that has shown that not having a father literally CAUSES problems. https://www.ozy.com/acumen/why-single...

