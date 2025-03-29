Playback speed
Regarding Men #24 - Sicko Therapy

Feminist Therapy - recorded 2020
Tom Golden
Mar 29, 2025
1
Transcript

Recorded 2020

Janice Fiamengo, Paul Elam, and Tom discuss the twisted ideas of feminist therapy. If feminists are not admitting that they hate men, what does that do to any form of therapy based on feminist ideas?

Laura Brown http://www.drlaurabrown.com/feminist-therapy/
Psychology Today on Feminist Therapy https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapy-types/feminist-therapy

Discussion about this video

MenAreGood Substack
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
How boys play and the biological underpinnings
Appears in episode
Tom Golden
