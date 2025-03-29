Regarding Men #24 - Sicko Therapy

Recorded 2020



Janice Fiamengo, Paul Elam, and Tom discuss the twisted ideas of feminist therapy. If feminists are not admitting that they hate men, what does that do to any form of therapy based on feminist ideas?



Laura Brown http://www.drlaurabrown.com/feminist-therapy/

Psychology Today on Feminist Therapy https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapy-types/feminist-therapy

Share MenAreGood Substack

Share