In this discussion, Hannah Spier, Janice Fiamengo, and Tom Golden take a critical look at the anti-male messaging embedded in the Netflix series Adolescence. Together, they unpack the show’s characters, storylines, and the implausibility of the events depicted, highlighting how such narratives reinforce harmful cultural stereotypes about boys and men. The conversation shines a light on how entertainment media can quietly shape public perceptions, often portraying male characters as either predatory, weak, or disposable, while sidelining the real experiences and complexities of young men.
The Anti-Male Propaganda in Netflix's Adolescence
Apr 23, 2025
Appears in episode
Hannah Spier, MD
Writes Psychobabble Subscribe
Janice Fiamengo
Writes The Fiamengo File Subscribe
