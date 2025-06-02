This conversation was recorded several years ago, but it’s just as relevant today. Janice, Tom, and Paul take a sharp look at the absurdities of modern feminism—including the infamous, award-winning “Manspreading Chair.” They also discuss the growing signs that feminism may be in decline. Take a listen and see what you think.
The Decline of Feminism and the manspreading chair- Regarding Men #27
recorded 2020
Jun 02, 2025
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
