Debunking the UN's Attack on the Manosphere

There is a growing wave of attacks against what’s being called the “manosphere.” These attacks are coming primarily from feminist organizations and media allies who claim that the manosphere (the electronic patriarchy) is filled with misogynists who hate women and promote violence.

The truth, however, is quite different. What they’re labeling the "manosphere" is, in many cases, a loose network of voices pushing back against decades of feminist misinformation. That pushback — often grounded in research data, personal experience, and reasoned critique — is what truly alarms feminist ideologues.

To them, this movement represents a threat. It challenges their long-standing narrative by exposing its flaws, hypocrisies, and one-sided portrayals of gender dynamics.

What’s really happening is that young men are waking up. They’re realizing they’ve been fed a steady stream of blame and shame, and they’re beginning to walk away from the ideology that cast them as the problem.

In this segment, Jim and Tom take a closer look at one particular attack — a recent piece by UN Women — and expose it for what it is: a last-ditch effort to protect a failing narrative.

LINKS



Jim’s post on funding for UN Women



https://www.unwomen.org/en/articles/explainer/how-to-counter-the-manospheres-toxic-influence

https://www.unwomen.org/en/articles/explainer/what-is-the-manosphere-and-why-should-we-care



Observations re the article:



This article is a typical example of ideological framing disguised as objective concern. While it claims to examine the manosphere and its influence, it instead functions as a one-sided indictment of any male-centered community that questions dominant feminist narratives.

1 Blanket Demonization of Male Spaces It makes no effort to distinguish between:This conflation is either careless or deliberate, and it delegitimizes the real issues that many men face.

2 The article frames the existence of any critique of feminism as inherently harmful or radical.

3 Misuse of Authority and Data The assertion that these spaces "normalize violence" The sources cited (Movember, Equimundo, UN Women, HeForShe) all belong to the same ideological ecosystem.

4. Projection and Irony manosphere influencers fail to encourage self-exploration, and instead promote victimhood. This is psychologicl PROJECTION at its finest.

5. Dismissal of Men’s Rights Issues as “Pseudoscience”Topics like false accusations, bias in custody courts, male suicide, or the decline in boys’ academic performance are legitimate concerns. Labelling them as "myths" or "pseudoscience"

6. What is missing? Men's issues

Overall Tone Alarmist, moralizing, and condescending. It is written not to educate, but to mobilize a campaign against dissenting ideas about masculinity.

Share MenAreGood Substack

Share