Federal "Family Policy": A Story of Mischief

Join Tom Golden, Stephen Baskerville, Shah, and Don Bieniewicz for an eye-opening discussion on U.S. family policy—exploring the many ways it harms men, undermines families, and violates constitutional principles.



With firsthand experience inside the system, Shah and Don offer powerful insights, while Stephen brings over 20 years of research and writing on the subject. The video concludes with a call to action: contact the White House and recommend Stephen Baskerville as the director of ACF and Shah for consideration as the head of OCSS.

Stephen’s Books

Taken Into Custody

The New Politics of Sex

Who Lost America: Why the United States Went “Communist“ and what to Do about it

Don’s papers:

(1) The model child support guideline that I drafted for the Children's Rights Council is here:

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Donald-Bieniewicz?ev=hdr_xprf

I really should upload some of my presentations and testimony onto the researchgate website.

(2) And the most liked of my writings "Advice to Judges: Just say no" can be found here (scroll down on the web page to read it):

https://web.archive.org/web/20040409061541/http://mensnewsdaily.com/archive/a-b/a-b-misc/bieniewicz070903.htm

Shah

Shah’s discussion with Pearl about child support:

Discussion between Shah and Dr. Baskerville in which they talk about ACF and OCSS more:

Shah’s YouTube Channel

Stephen’s Substack

